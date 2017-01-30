Tesla Model 3 production, VW diesel probe expands, FCA diesel updates: Today's Car News





2016 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel HFE Enlarge Photo

Today, we look at how many Model 3 electric cars Tesla can realistically build in a year, a German Volkswagen diesel probe expands to include former CEO Martin Winterkorn, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne believes a dispute with the EPA over diesel-engine software will be resolved soon. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Catch up on last week's news with our Week in Reverse feature.

Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn is now being investigated by German prosecutors over his role in the ongoing diesel scandal.

Hawaiian electric utilities are offering $10,000 rebates on the 2017 Nissan Leaf, and the state itself is considering making all ground transportation carbon free by 2045.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne believes the company will soon settle its dispute with the EPA over software in Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee diesels.

How quickly can Tesla get its $35,000, 215-mile Model 3 into production, and how many cars will it be able to build per year?

Offshore wind energy in the U.K. beat a target for cost reductions by about four years, according to a new report.

See how research firm McKinsey & Company believes automakers can kick-start electric-car demand.

Check out the sidewalk-delivery robot from Starship Technologies that proved a hit at the recent Washington Auto Show media days.

General Motors and Honda will set up a joint fuel-cell factory, with a goal of starting production "around 2020."

The National Automobile Dealers Association plans to fight President Trump's efforts to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and implement a border tax to pay for its construction.

Finally, Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers says the performance sub-brand will begin adding hybrid models after 2020.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter