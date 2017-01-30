Starship electric sidewalk-delivery robot a hit at DC Auto Show

A demonstration of the robot delivery boxes was an unexpected hit of last week's Washington Auto Show media days, and one of few newsworthy stories at that event.
Billed as "The Policy Show," in most years, the D.C. press days usually offer announcements from government agencies, nonprofits, and automakers about new initiatives and/or regulatory matters.
This year, the show was close to a parched wasteland as far as policy went. Virtually no speaker wanted to go on record saying anything new about policy, and most just reiterated previously released documents or statements.
Electric sidewalk delivery robot from Starship Technologies at 2017 Washington DC Auto Show
But for unfamiliar or complex situations, including at the moment crossing roads, they ask for help from a human operator in a centralized facility who has access to the robot's four sensors and nine cameras, and can direct it what to do next.
That model is similar to one several automakers, including Audi, suggested would prevail for early autonomous or self-driving cars as well.
The six-wheeled robots can carry up to 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of cargo, equivalent to three or four full shopping bags, and the battery lasts for roughly 4 miles, or two hours.
Electric sidewalk delivery robot from Starship Technologies
Email This Page