MPGe importance, Governator's electric G-Class, Nissan Leaf hearse: Today's Car News

Today, Hyundai claims the energy efficiency of battery-electric cars is taking on greater importance, Arnold Schwarzenegger takes delivery of an electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and a U.K. company markets Nissan Leaf hearses. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

This electric Nissan Leaf hearse may be the greenest may to travel the last mile.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently took delivery of an electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, built by Austrian firm Kreisel Electric.

National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) now has a permit to build an electric-car factory in China. The company owns the assets of Saab, and has been trying to get an electric version of the old Saab 9-3 into production for the last few years.

How many hydrogen fueling stations will be in place worldwide 15 years from now? Only about 5,000, a new study predicts.

Find out why Hyundai believes the energy efficiency of battery-electric cars is becoming just as important as range.

EPA Climate Change web pages are still live due to public pressure and media coverage of orders to remove them, several reports says.

We make a final fuel economy check-in with our 2016 Honda Pilot long-term test vehicle.

Finally, the 2017 Hyundai Veloster compact hatchback gains a new Value Edition model.

