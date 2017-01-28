Comparing electric cars, fast charging grows, Tesla Autopilot, home hydrogen: The Week in Reverse

Follow John Add to circle



Tesla Autopilot Enlarge Photo

When will Tesla's Autopilot restore its previous capabilities and add new features that take it closer to self-driving?



And how is Hyundai suggesting electric-car buyers should assess models that compete with its new Ioniq Electric?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, January 27, 2017.

Friday, we noted that the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is the most energy-efficient car sold in the U.S. this year, at 136 MPGe. But compared to the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, it has far less range: 124 miles versus the Chevy's 238 miles.

Hyundai suggests that electric-car buyers should focus on efficiency as much as they do on range. Readers had other ideas.

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric (European spec), 2016 Geneva Motor Show Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, we covered a survey that noted more than half of car buyers know little or nothing about electric cars. Separately, hybrid market share peaked in 2013 and has fallen since then. The questions then become: why?

Also, the 2017 Kia Niro hybrid 'crossover' wagon is priced from $23,800; one model is EPA-rated at 50 mpg combined.

Wednesday, we noted that BMW and Nissan have now jointly contributed funds toward some of EVgo's 668 dual-standard DC fast-charging sites for electric cars across large parts of the U.S.

Separately, BMW said it had expanded its ChargeNow by EVgo program, which gives owners of its plug-in cars free or discounted charging, to the EVgo network in 33 states.

On Tuesday, we noted that more than two-thirds of Americans accept climate science—and have for eight years now.

That's important to know as the incoming Trump Administration clamps down on the EPA, with a gag order on employees and a grant freeze, the latter lifted after media reports about it.

SimpleFuel team demonstrating home hydrogen fuel dispenser with Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell Enlarge Photo

(The agency's climate science pages remain live, though an agency spokesperson has said "no decision has been made" on whether they will continue to be available.)

We kicked off the week on Monday with the news that China has axed 103 coal-fired power plants, some of them already under construction, to address hazardous air pollution and overcapacity in the power generation sector.

We also covered a home hydrogen fuel dispenser, the winning design in a $1 million contest sponsored by the Department of Energy.

Over the weekend we noted that large-scale energy storage batteries face a major test in California—where, by the way, three public utilities have proposed a combined $1 billion in electric-car projects to regulators, largely charging stations.

It was a fairly quiet week in Tesla news, though. Turns out a German state environment minister bought a Tesla because no German maker offers a comparable electric car. A political ruckus ensued.

The company's updated Autopilot will get closer to self-driving features in 3 to 6 months, says CEO Elon Musk. Meanwhile, Panasonic sees Tesla as a closer partner for its expertise in vehicle autonomy.

Nissan Leaf hearse Enlarge Photo

Finally, we covered a new concept for electric cars from the U.K.: an electric hearse based on a Nissan Leaf, for those who want their last mile to be as green as possible.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

