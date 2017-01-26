Electric-car ignorance, 2017 Kia Niro pricing, VW dealer settlement: Today's Car News





2017 Kia Niro Enlarge Photo

Today, a new survey indicates more than half of car buyers know very little about electric cars, the 2017 Kia Niro Hybrid is priced from $23,800, and a settlement between Volkswagen and its U.S. dealers addressing the diesel scandal is approved. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

More than half of U.S. car buyers know little, if anything, about electric cars, according to a new survey.

The 2017 Kia Niro hybrid will start at $23,800 when it goes on sale in the coming months.

BMW is expanding its ChargeNow by EVgo program, and will join with Nissan to fund expansion of charging infrastructure.

Where do bought-back Volkswagen diesels go? An abandoned NFL stadium, a decommissioned Air Force base, and a major port, apparently.

Inventev and New Eagle displayed an electric Ford Transit conversion at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, and plan to offer electric-van conversions to fleet customers.

Volkswagen diesel owners aren't the only ones settling with the automaker. Dealers will get an average payment of almost $2 million each under a settlement approved this week.

The 2017 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck is being recalled to address a software glitch affecting its instrument cluster.

Finally, Mitsubishi will unveil a new small crossover at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March.

_______________________________________________

