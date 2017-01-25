BMW, Nissan fund EVgo fast-charging network expansion: 670 dual-standard sites open

Follow John Add to circle



BMW and Nissan electric car fast-charging station Enlarge Photo

At the end of 2015, BMW and Nissan announced that the two companies had partnered to fund the installation of 120 DC fast-charging stations for electric cars across 19 states.

All the sites had one or more 50-kilowatt stations with a pair of charging cables: one with the CHAdeMO connector that accommodates the Nissan Leaf electric car, the other a CCS connector for the BMW i3.

Now the pair of carmakers has done it again, adding another 174 fast-charging locations in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

DON'T MISS: Nissan, BMW Partner To Provide More Fast-Charging For Electric Cars (Dec 2015)

This time, the two companies have funded installation of the DC fast-charging stations with the privately owned EVgo network.

As before, all the sites are dual-standard stations with a CHAdeMO and a CCS charging cable.

And, the partners say, a further 50 sites will be added during 2017.

EVgo electric-car fast-charging stations installed by Dec 2015 (light blue) and Jan 2017 (dark blue) Enlarge Photo

The map above shows the locations of the sites funded by the pair in the first group (shown in light blue) and the second group (shown in dark blue).

Between both groups, the EVgo stations supported by BMW and Nissan are sited in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

READ THIS: Where Are Electric-Car DC Fast-Charging Stations? Depends On The Car (Oct 2015)

EVgo's full network is more extensive yet, totaling almost 670 dual-port DC fast-charging stations across the country.

The electric-car charging network was spun out of energy company NRG last year, and is now largely owned and operated by a private-equity firm.

Nissan Leaf electric car with eVgo quick charging station. [courtesy eVgo] Enlarge Photo

Nissan took the lead in this latest expansion of fast-charging sites, said JeSean Hopkins, the company's senior manager of EV infrastructure.

While Nissan contributed "the lion's share" of the funding, he said, it had worked well with BMW in the past and wanted to find a partner whose cars used the CCS charging standard to partner with on this latest expansion.

CHECK OUT: When can I buy a Chevy Bolt EV electric car? See state-by-state schedule

With the exception of fast-charging sites located on the property of franchised Nissan dealers, he said, all fast-charging locations funded by Nissan are installed as dual-standard stations.

Drivers of either maker's electric cars can locate fast-charging sites using their cars' navigation systems, as well as the BMW i Remote and Nissan EZ-Charge smartphone apps.

Nissan had previously partnered with Volkswagen in 2014 and 2015 to install 100 dual-standard fast-charging stations along heavily-traveled East and West Coast corridors.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.