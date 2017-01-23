Hybrid sales, coal in China, Panasonic loves Tesla: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Toyota Prius Prime, Catskill Mountains, NY, Nov 2016 Enlarge Photo

Today, we cover coal plants in China, plug-in hybrid tests in London, and hybrid sales right here in the U.S. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla Motors has bought battery cells from Panasonic for 10 years; now the Japanese company wants to tighten the partnership.

Despite critics' questions about how serious it is about reducing carbon emissions, China has axed 103 coal power plants either planned or even in construction.

Twenty prototype Ford Transit Custom plug-in hybrid vans will be tested in London before its launch in 2019.

Home recharging is one of the great advantages of plug-in electric cars; now the DoE has awarded a million-dollar prize to a group that's designed a home hydrogen fueling station.

Alta is now delivering its electric motorcycles to depositors; we have a test ride video to teach you about the bike.

Hybrid market share in the U.S. peaked in 2013 and has fallen since. We look at why that may be—and what it means for electric cars in particular.

The next-generation Subaru Crosstrek compact crossover—based on the 2017 Subaru Impreza—will be launched at the Geneva Motor Show.

Finally, how often do you get out of traffic tickets? Data shows that if you're a white man, it happens more frequently than if you're a black woman.

_______________________________________________

