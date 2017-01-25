Using Plugless Power's wireless charging with Nissan Leaf: video

At nearly $3,000 installed, Plugless is also fairly expensive, especially considering that the $3,000 price only applies to the lowest-power system, which charges at a slower rate than many current electric cars are capable of.
By the end of this year, Evatran hopes to offer Plugless systems compatible with 80 percent of the electric cars on the road in North America.
While wireless charging has received some attention from the aftermarket, automakers haven't shown much interest in adopting the technology for new cars.
To date, only Mercedes-Benz has confirmed wireless charging for a production model, the low-volume S550e plug-in hybrid luxury sedan.
NOTE: Long-term readers will recognize Nikki Gordon-Bloomfield, founder of Transport Evolved, as a former contributor to Green Car Reports as well as a life-long electric-car advocate.
