2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid, Tesla Autopilot probe closed, Chevy Bolt EV dealers: Today's Car News





2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

Today, we test the 2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration closes its Tesla Autopilot investigation, and we explain how to figure out if your local dealer carries the Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration closed its investigation into Tesla Autopilot, saying it could find no safety defect responsible for a fatal crash that occurred last May.

Can a full-size diesel pickup truck really achieve 37 mpg? Achates Power thinks its opposed-piston engine could make that possible.

Here's how to figure out if your local dealer carries the Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car.

The 2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid is a new addition to the popular compact crossover's model lineup. We spent four days with one to see if its fuel economy lived up to EPA ratings.

A new report advocates raising California zero-emission vehicle requirements, citing recent improvements to electric cars.

The first U.S. carbon-capture power plants are coming online, but will they really prove beneficial?

Faraday Future teeters on the brink of collapse, claim recent news reports citing company insiders.

Finally, a host of parties including automakers and oil companies recently formed a new group to promote hydrogen.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter