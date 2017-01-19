Questionable electric-car study, GM biodiesel, WY threatens renewable energy: Today's Car News

Jan 19, 2017

2017 Chevrolet Express

2017 Chevrolet Express

Today, a study on electric-car emissions is based on questionable assumptions, General Motors offers B20 biodiesel capability in several car and truck models, and a Wyoming bill would essentially ban utilities from using renewable energy. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Two U.S. agencies concluded that 2016 was the hottest year on record, making it the third year in a row with record-high global temperatures.

Tesla will remove software that limited the amount of full-speed launches in certain versions of its electric cars, as part of an update set to launch in roughly three weeks.

General Motors is adding B20 biodiesel capability to Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks, vans, cars, and crossovers, primarily for fleet use.

Startup GreenTech Automotive is shutting down, announcing plans to close its Mississippi factory and lay off workers.

Wyoming legislators recently introduced a bill that would essentially ban utilities from using renewable energy.

Six years after the first modern electric cars launched, consensus on many important issues has not necessarily been achieved, as a recent study by consulting firm Arthur D. Little shows.

Self-driving cars could put 2 million people with disabilities to work, a new white paper claims.

Finally, a Singapore company plans to unveil an all-electric supercar called the Dendrobium at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

