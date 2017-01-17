2018 Nissan Leaf rumors, electric car price guide, RIP Empulse: Today's Car News





Today, we review what we know so far about the 2018 Nissan Leaf, our updated electric car price guide includes information on every available 2017 model, and the Empulse electric motorcycle is no more. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Looking for a new electric car? We have pricing and specifications for all currently-available models.

Two new diesel-emissions investigations are underway in Europe. French authorities are probing Renault, while British officials want more information on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's accusations against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The end of Victory Motorcycles means the end of the Empulse electric motorcycle, too.

When lauding renewable energy, it's important to look at utilization as well as capacity, notes an environmental advocacy group.

Here's everything we know so far about the second-generation 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car.

President-elect Donald Trump may try to roll back emissions rules, but the rest of the world has no plans to do so.

The Volkswagen Group is planning eight plug-in electric cars for China, including both all-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

SUVs are very popular right now, but a recent survey found that just 24 percent of U.S. consumers shopped for them last year. Find out why SUV sales are high despite that statistic.

Finally, the 2018 Ford Mustang gets the 10-speed automatic transmission previously introduced for the F-150 pickup truck.

