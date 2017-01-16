Chevy Bolt launch schedule, FCA diesel probe, VW diesel settlement: Today's Car News





2014 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Enlarge Photo

Today, we have a state-by-state launch schedule for the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, the U.S. Justice Department launches a criminal probe of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles diesels, while Volkswagen settles its diesel-cheating case with the Justice Department. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Read about the electric Volkswagen ID Buzz concept, the 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid, and more in our Week in Reverse feature.

The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly opened a criminal probe into the actions of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles over the emission certification of its diesel engines.

Electric cars aren't the only vehicles using clean energy. All Dutch electric trains are now running on 100-percent renewable energy, primarily generated by wind farms.

We now know that the 2018 Ford F-150 diesel full-size pickup truck will arrive by Spring 2018.

How a high of a hill would you need to completely recharge a coasting Tesla electric car? Hint: It's probably not a practical option.

Mazda will launch a homogeneous-charge compression ignition engine next year, according to a new report.

Wondering when the Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car will be available in your area? Here's a state-by-state roll-out schedule.

All 2017 BMW diesel models have received EPA certification, and production is starting now, the automaker says.

The Renault Zoe remained the best-selling electric car in Europe through November 2016, the most recent month with available data.

Volkswagen settled its diesel-cheating case, agreeing to plead guilty to criminal charges, and pay $4.3 billion in fines.

ChargePoint's new Express Plus fast-charging hardware has a modular design, allowing for upgrades as demand increases.

Toyota just added 543,000 vehicles from its main brand, as well as Lexus and Scion, to the already-massive Takata airbag recall roster.

Finally, Lexus did not discuss a hybrid version of its 2018 LS sedan when the car was unveiled at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, but did inadvertently leave a clue to that model's existence.



