VW execs indicted, EPA accuses FCA, Tesla 'Ludicrous Plus' mode: Today's Car News

Today, the U.S. Justice Department indicts Volkswagen executives in connection to the diesel scandal, details on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's claims that Ram and Jeep diesel vehicles used "defeat devices," and Tesla releases "Ludicrous Plus" mode for its P100D performance models. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Yesterday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of using illegal "defeat device" software in Ram and Jeep diesel vehicles.

A new "Ludicrous Plus" mode makes the Tesla Model S P100D even faster.

Chinese automaker GAC displayed an electric car and plug-in hybrid concept at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, and discussed plans for U.S. sales.

China is now proposing to loosen electric-car rules for foreign automakers, in order to get more of their electric cars on its roads faster.

Five more Volkswagen executives were indicted after the weekend arrest of former regulator-compliance head Oliver Schmidt.

Tesla released pricing for its Supercharger DC fast-charging stations now, that unlimited free charging is no longer available to new owners.

The EPA finalized emissions rules for 2025, with no changes from the current levels laid out in regulations.

The Takata airbag-recall list has expanded again, to include 816,000 Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury vehicles.

Finally, Bentley says all of its models will offer plug-in hybrid powertrain options in the next few years.

