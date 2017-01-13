Tesla P100D 'Ludicrous Plus' mode makes electric car even faster

As well as software updates to add back Autopilot functionality in its latest cars, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted on Twitter at an update to improve performance even further.
Musk recently teased a software update that would allow the latest Model S P100D to do 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds—shaving 0.1 second off the time previously quoted—and a quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds.
That update is now available, and Tesla fans have nicknamed it "Ludicrous Plus" mode.
In its initial test, Drag Times recorded a 0 to 60 mph time of 2.46 seconds, registering some improvement over the standard Model S P100D, which the website previously clocked at 2.54 seconds to 60 mph.
It is impressive that Tesla was able to wring more performance out of what is already one of the quickest-accelerating production cars ever.
But it also begs the question of whether that small improvement will garner much enthusiasm from potential customers.
Tesla Model X vs Tesla Model S drag race screencap
