Electric VW bus, diesel arrest, Bolt EV award, 2018 Camry Hybrid: The Week in Reverse

Which U.S. automaker may have its own diesel emission problem (though it's different to those bedeviling VW)?



And what all-new version of an extremely popular hybrid sedan broke cover at this week's Detroit Auto Show?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, January 13, 2017.

This was a week filled with news, much of it out of Washington, D.C.

Friday, the EPA finalized vehicle emission rules through 2025, effectively locking current corporate average fuel-economy regulations in place.

While nothing is impossible, changing these finalized rules would require a lengthy hearing and public-input process—and it would have to be based on science.

On Thursday, the same agency announced it had identified eight software routines in Jeep and Ram V-6 diesel engines that Fiat Chrysler did not disclose.

Failing to disclose auxiliary emission-control device software, as the routines are known, is itself a violation of the Clean Air Act.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said the company will contest the designation, and said it had been in lengthy talks with the EPA to explain its vehicle's operation.

Wednesday, the Department of Justice indicted five VW Group executives for their roles in the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal.

That action followed the weekend arrest of VW executive Oliver Schmidt after a vacation in Miami. He is charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

We did have news about actual cars too, however.

On Tuesday, FCA released a study showing that its 2017 Chrysler Pacifica (plug-in) Hybrid had a lifetime carbon footprint 24 percent lower than its conventional sibling.

The Pacifica lineup won Utility Vehicle of the Year at the prestigious North American Car and Truck of the Year awards, announced Monday at the Detroit Auto Show.

The big winner there, however, was the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, which got the North American Car of the Year title—the first-ever battery-electric vehicle awarded the laurels.

Monday we also saw the debut of the 2018 Toyota Camry mid-size sedan, and learned a bit—but not everything—about its 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid version.

Yet another new VW Microbus concept emerged at the Detroit show, but VW execs say this one is close to production-ready—even if it couldn't arrive until 2022.

The all-electric Volkswagen ID Buzz concept (sounds like "bus" when said with a German accent) is based on the underpinnings of the earlier Volkswagen ID electric hatchback.

Over the weekend, we learned that a diesel version of the Ford F-150 pickup truck will launch by the end of summer next year.

And finally, regulators have approved modifications to 2015 Volkswagen and Audi TDI diesel vehicles to bring them into compliance with emission rules.

Owners still have the option of taking a buyback for those cars if they prefer.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

