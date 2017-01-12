BREAKING: Ram, Jeep diesel engines may have cheated emissions tests

Jan 12, 2017

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles may have used illegal software emissions controls to pass more than 100,000 trucks and SUVs through emissions testing, the EPA said Thursday.

The agency hasn't yet called the software controls "defeat devices," but has asked FCA to explain up to eight auxiliary emissions controls devices on those cars they say help the car pass emissions tests.

“Once again, a major automaker made the business decision to skirt the rules and got caught,” California Air Resources Board Chairwoman Mary D. Nichols said in a statement. “CARB and U.S. EPA made a commitment to enhanced testing as the Volkswagen case developed, and this is a result of that collaboration.”

Both the Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel and Ram 1500 EcoDiesel model haven't yet been certified by the EPA for 2017.

In December, a spokesman for FCA said those vehicles were pending certification, and Wednesday the spokesman reiterated that the trucks and SUVs were pending certification when reached multiple times for comment by Green Car Reports.

A conference call was scheduled by the EPA for Thursday.

More on this story as it develops.



