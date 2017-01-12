FCA 'defeat device,' plug-in electric-car sales, Ford GT EcoBoost gas mileage: Today's Car News

Jan 12, 2017

2017 Ford GT

2017 Ford GT

Today, a report claims the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will accuse Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of using an illegal "defeat device" to cheat on emissions tests, plug-in electric car sales were strong in December 2016, and the Ford GT supercar returns low fuel economy, despite its EcoBoost engine. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Four large West Coast cities are uniting to buy 24,000 electric cars for their municipal fleets.

Find out which Ford EcoBoost engine returns such low fuel economy that gas-guzzler taxes apply.

We have an update to our December 2016 plug-in electric car sales report with additional sales figures.

December 2016 figures also show that Canadian plug-in electric car sales were fairly robust as well, albeit far behind the U.S. in total volume.

Our latest poll asked our Twitter followers when they thought they would buy their first autonomous cars. Here are the results.

The EPA may accuse Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of using an illegal "defeat device" in 100,000 trucks and SUVs to cheat on emissions tests, according to a new report.

A host of new cars debuted this week at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. Get a full rundown of the Detroit reveals here.

Finally, a new "Ludicrous Plus" mode slashes the 0-60 mph acceleration time of the Tesla Model S P100D.

