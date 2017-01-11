Honda hybrids, Prius Prime buyers misled, PG&E electric-car rebate: Today's Car News





Today, Toyota Prius Prime buyers complain of uncooperative dealers, Honda announces a new dedicated hybrid model for 2018, and California utility Pacific Gas & Electric offers rebates for electric-car use. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Find out why Faraday Future's luxury electric car is called the FF 91.

China plans to invest $360 billion in renewable energy by 2020, seemingly putting it on the opposite course of the incoming Trump administration.

Looking for a new car? Check out the best green-car deals for January 2017.

Toyota Prius Prime buyers are being misled by dealers about availability of the new plug-in hybrid.

A new Honda dedicated hybrid model is coming in 2018, and the Japanese automaker will also expand use of its two-motor hybrid system from passenger cars into its "light-truck lineup."

California utility Pacific Gas & Electric is now offering a $500 rebate to customers who charge electric cars at home.

A new study claims ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft could cut New York City's massive fleet of yellow taxis by 85 percent.

Finally, we have spy shots of the production version of the Porsche Mission E electric-car concept, which is due to arrive by 2020.

