Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for January 2017

It's a new year, and that means a new crop of buyer deals on green cars.

The 2017 model year is now well underway, but older 2016 versions of certain vehicles still sit on dealer lots.

As dealers get more anxious to clear this older stock, look for more aggressive incentives on these models.

At the same time, some of the newest models on sale also come with discounts of various amounts this month.

Hybrids

The 2017 model year may be underway, but there are still deals to be had on any 2016 models remaining on dealer lots.

In Southern California, at least, dealers are applying large unadvertised incentives to the 2016 Toyota Prius, reports CarsDirect.

Because these incentives are applied at a dealer's discretion, savings may vary from dealer to dealer.

You will also have to limit your selection to whichever 2016 Prius models happen to remain on that dealer's lot.

Another leftover 2016 model that still represents a great deal is the Kia Optima Hybrid.

The 2016 version of this hybrid mid-size sedan still uses the previous-generation Optima body, while the 2017 model is based on the current-generation Optima (and features some powertrain updates as well).

If you're not concerned with having the latest version, the 2016 Optima Hybrid can be leased at $179 a month for 39 months.

This offer, which lasts through February 28, includes $1,999 due at signing and an annual cap of 12,000 miles.

As with the 2016 Prius, finding a 2016 Optima Hybrid may prove difficult as dealer stocks diminish.

Plug-in hybrids

The 2017 Toyota Prius Prime only recently went on sale, but the Prius rated at 25 miles of all-electric range is already subject to discounts in certain regions.

Toyota is extending offers launched last month through January 31.

That means it's possible to lease a Prius Prime for $329 a month for 36 months, with $1,999 due at signing and an allowance of 12,000 miles per year.

Alternatively, shoppers in the Los Angeles area get a $1,000 rebate, or promotional financing of 0.9-percent APR for 60 months, or 1.9-percent APR for 72 months.

In contrast to the Prius Prime, the Ford C-Max Energi has been around for several model years.

The 2016 C-Max Energi could represent a very good deal, thanks to lease and finance offers that will reportedly stand until April.

The lease is $199 a month for 36 months, with $1,999 down and 10,500 miles per year.

Ford is also offering 0-percent APR financing for 72 months, plus $5,500 bonus cash.

That's somewhat less than the $6,000 offered in December, but can now be applied to any car in stock, rather than just the ones that have sat around the longest.