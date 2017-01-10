Plug-in minivan emissions, 2018 Camry Hybrid batteries, MPG plateaus: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Enlarge Photo

More proof that plugging in cuts carbon emissions, news on the batteries of the new 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid, and discouraging news on the calculated fuel economy of new vehicles sold last year: all this and more in today's car news on Green Car Reports.

Samsung says a new lithium-ion cell will recharge to 80 percent capacity in just 20 minutes—though it's not coming until 2021 or so.

The calculated fuel economy of the new-vehicle mix sold in the U.S. has stayed at the same level for three years now.

Turns out the new 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid will offer two different battery packs, depending on which hybrid model you choose.

The plug-in 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid significantly reduces carbon emissions over its lifetime against both its conventional stablemate and its predecessor, the Town & Country minivan.

Even supercars have to get rated for fuel economy, and now we know how the Ford GT with a V-6 compares to the V-10 Dodge Viper on that front. LOLOL.

Finally, if you've taken a taxi in New York City, one study suggests Uber and Lyft could cut the numbers of cars on the road by 85 percent—because they're more efficient.

