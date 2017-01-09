VW ID Buzz concept, Ford F-150 diesel, electric-car battery costs: Today's Car News





2018 Ford F-150 Enlarge Photo

Today, the Volkswagen ID Buzz electric-car concept debuts at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the 2018 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck will get a diesel engine option, and a new study indicates electric-car battery costs have fallen substantially over the past few years. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Catch up on green-car news from CES and more with our Week in Reverse feature.

Emissions updates for 2015-model-year Volkswagen and Audi diesel cars with "defeat device" software were approved by regulators.

The 2018 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck will get a diesel engine option, but not until summer 2018.

How much have electric-car battery costs fallen? Quite a bit, according to one new study.

The Volkswagen ID Buzz concept previews an all-electric reinterpretation of the classic Microbus that could arrive in 2022.

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV was named North American Car of the Year—an award that doesn't often go to "green" vehicles.

See why we're skeptical of the potential for 3-wheeled "autocycles" to break out this year.

Citing sales data, the Diesel Technology Forum advocacy group claims U.S. diesel sales rebounded in the second half of 2016, but trucks made up most of those sales.

A Volkswagen executive was arrested over the weekend on charges of conspiracy in relation to the diesel-emissions scandal, according to multiple reports.

The 2018 GMC Terrain crossover will get a diesel-engine option as part of an overall redesign.

Finally, the Nissan Qashqai crossover will be imported to the U.S. as the 2017 Rogue Sport, to be sold alongside the larger current Rogue.

