Next Nissan Leaf, Tesla MO update, IN electric-car fee: Today's Car News

Today, the next-generation Nissan Leaf will have a range of 200 miles or more, Tesla is allowed to re-open its three Missouri stores, and Indiana considers an annual fee for electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

At CES, Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn confirmed that the next-generation Leaf will have a range of at least 200 miles, and ProPilot semi-autonomous driving technology.

The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled that Tesla could reopen its three Missouri stores while the automaker appeals a decision preventing it from renewing its dealer license.

We have more information on the Chrysler Portal electric-minivan concept that debuted this week at CES.

Indiana is considering a $150 annual fee for electric cars, aimed at increasing funding for road repairs.

See why analysts believe coal will continue to decline despite the potential for the incoming Trump administration to gut environmental regulations.

Tesla quietly introduced software that limits the amount of times its electric cars can do full-power launches.

Instead of owning a Cadillac outright, you'll soon be able to borrow one using the General Motors luxury brand's new Book subscription service.

Finally, a teaser photo purported to depict a new Mercedes-AMG hybrid supercar surfaces.

