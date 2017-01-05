Detroit Auto Show preview, Tesla Gigafactory cell production, German VW lawsuits: Today's Car News





2018 BMW 530e iPerformance Enlarge Photo

Today, we preview the green cars of the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, Tesla begins lithium-ion battery cell production at its "Gigafactory," and German diesel owners sue Volkswagen. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla began lithium-ion battery cell production at its Gigafactory this week, for energy-storage battery packs.

See what notable new green cars will appear at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show next week.

Find out why diesel owners in Germany who sue Volkswagen face more obstacles than their U.S. counterparts.

We polled our Twitter followers on what they thought they would be driving 10 years from now. Check out the results.

Take a look at how the two-motor hybrid powertrain in the 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid works.

Check our December 2016 plug-in electric car sales report later today for the latest updates.

The Toyota Concept-i debuting at CES was designed around the idea that artificial intelligence could be used to determine when humans should drive, and when automated systems should take over.

Finally, the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas crossover gets a sporty R-Line appearance package, but the anticipated plug-in hybrid powertrain is nowhere in sight.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter