Faraday Future FF 91, Tesla 2016 deliveries, Ford Transit Connect Hybrid: Today's Car News





Faraday Future FF 91 Enlarge Photo

Today, we have details on the Faraday Future FF 91 electric car, Tesla's 2016 delivery figures, and confirmation that a prototype Ford Transit Connect Hybrid taxi will appear at the 2016 Detroit Auto Show. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Faraday Future FF 91 electric car debuted at CES, with a claimed 1,050 horsepower and 378-mile range.

Tesla delivered 76,000 cars in 2016, missing its goal of 80,000 units.

A prototype Ford Transit Connect Hybrid taxi will appear at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, which opens next week.

Plug-in hybrid versions of both the Hyundai Ioniq hatchback and Sonata mid-size sedan are now available everywhere in the U.S.

Ford's 13 upcoming electrified vehicles will all be full hybrids, plug-in hybrids, or battery-electric cars, not vehicles with enhanced start-stop systems.

Tesla can no longer sell cars in Missouri, but is appealing a decision by a circuit court judge that allowed its dealer license to expire.

December 2016 saw the arrival of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, and an increase in sales for both the Chevy Volt and Nissan Leaf.

In one of many electrified-vehicle announcements yesterday, Ford announced that its production autonomous car for 2021 will be a hybrid, and will be built at an upgraded plant in Flat Rock, Michigan.

Finally, how is a Honda Accord Hybrid similar to an ultra-exotic Koenigsegg hypercar? Find out in this video.

