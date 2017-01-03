Ford electrification plans, Chrysler Portal concept, Tesla Autopilot update: Today's Car News

Today, Ford announces a slew of new electrified vehicles, the Chrysler Portal electric-car concept appears ahead of CES, and Tesla tests an Autopilot software update on a small number of cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Catch up on last week's news with our Week in Reverse feature.

More solar-energy generating capacity was added in 2016 than natural gas or wind capacity, according to U.S. Department of Energy data.

What will electric-car market share be in 2020? Current estimates for that year (and beyond) vary widely.

The Chrysler Portal concept debuting at CES is an electric minivan with some self-driving capability.

In addition to his new Model S P100D, it seems Woz is getting a Chevrolet Bolt EV after all.

The U.K. is expanding use of low-carbon power sources, and hopes to end coal use by 2025.

Tesla released an Autopilot software update for 1,000 "Hardware 2" cars as a test before more widespread deployment.

Find out how the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 sedan ranks against other subcompacts.

Many of the new production, prototype, and concept cars appearing at CES will have electrified powertrains.

Ford is planning a number of new electrified vehicles, including a 300-mile electric SUV and hybrid versions of the Mustang and F-150.

Volkswagen now faces a lawsuit in Germany over lack of compensation for owners of diesel cars with "defeat device" software.

Finally, an updated version of the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class crossover will appear at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.

