Woz is getting a Chevy Bolt EV after all; it arrives today





Steve Wozniak and a Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

It appears that Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak—also known as "Woz"—is getting his 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV after all.

In September, the car's chief engineer, Josh Tavel, showed Woz a pre-production version of the Bolt EV, and took him for a ride.

Woz seemed to like what he saw.

"I expect to be switching cars soon," he wrote on Facebook, posting a photo of himself giving a thumbs-up sign next to a white Bolt EV.

Then, last month, Woz posted another photo on Facebook—this time showing him standing with his wife on front of a brand-new white Tesla Model S.

Woz has driven a Model S since he picked one up his first one in October 2013, and it appeared he had decided to stick with Tesla rather than switch to the Bolt EV.

Steve and Janet Wozniak with new 2016 Tesla Model S, December 2016 [source: Steve Wozniak Facebook] Enlarge Photo

In fact, he decided to buy both cars.

"Our fully EV Chevy Bolt arrives January 3 and I expect that to become our main car," Woz wrote in the comments of yet another Facebook post, including a description of a recent road trip he took in his new Model S P100D.

Woz had previously suggested that he would favor the Bolt EV over buying another Tesla electric car.

He replied to comments on his September post by saying that "Tesla will have a difficult time selling me a Model 3," and that the Chevy might replace his Model S.

Many things that were "wrong" about the Tesla Model S, he suggested, "are done correctly (in my opinion)" in the Bolt EV.

Woz specifically praised the "functionality" of the Bolt EV's interior, noting he had been interested in the Model S primarily for its range, not the array of tech and luxury features.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

However, Woz may have had reservations about making the Bolt EV his sole car because of perceived issues with taking longer trips.

In comments on his December post, Woz wrote that he was "concerned" about how the Bolt EV "would work on our favored road trips," calling Tesla "the only game in town for that."

That likely referred to to the Bolt EV's lower maximum DC fast-charging rate, as well as the currently sparse availability of charging stations that use the Bolt EV's Combined Charging Standard (CCS) protocol.

It's now possible to travel cross-country along various routes in the U.S. driving a Tesla, using the company's network of Supercharger fast-charging sites.

But CCS sites aren't as common, and General Motors has said firmly that it is not interested in funding the development of fast-charging sites for the Bolt EV.

With an EPA-rated range of 238 miles, though, the Bolt EV has plenty of range for shorter trips and daily driving. That may very well be how Woz plans to use it, saving his new Model S for longer road trips.

