Tesla autonomous-car data, 2017 Kia Niro, Trump & ethanol: Today's Car News

Today, we drive the 2017 Kia Niro hybrid, Tesla uses data to develop self-driving cars, and President-elect Donald Trump's advisors may be against ethanol. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla is just one of many companies working to develop self-driving cars, but could a trove of real-world data give it an advantage?

Despite what automaker lobbyists say, fuel-economy rules are not the cause of rising new-car prices, two analysts argue.

See what one of the first media outlets to review the updated Renault Zoe thinks of the longer-range electric car.

President-elect Donald Trump indicated support for ethanol during his campaign, but his team of advisors may be against it.

Find out how Oregon's largest utilities plan to boost electric-car adoption.

The 2017 Kia Niro hybrid represents an interesting package with some pluses and minuses, as our first drive report shows.

A recall of just over 9,000 Honda Ridgeline mid-size pickup trucks will address improperly-manufactured wiring harnesses.

Finally, the Infiniti QX50 concept debuting at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show represents a possible application of the automaker's variable-compression engine.

