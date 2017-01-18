When will you buy your last-ever gallon of gas? Poll results

Follow John Add to circle



Well, never let it be said that this site's readers don't practice what they preach.

We asked our Twitter followers when they thought they would buy their very last gallon of gasoline ever.

Remarkably, one third of them (35 percent) said they had already done so.

That means they and the members of their household are driving solely zero-emission vehicles, with the vast majority of those being battery-electric cars.

We presume, incidentally, that they're not using some kind of dodge like saying that they'll never buy another gallon of gas (because their spouse does all the gas-station visits).

In any case, given the population of battery-electric cars on North American roads—fewer than half a million out of roughly 250 million vehicles in total—that's a remarkable percentage.

When will you buy your last-ever gallon of gasoline? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) January 11, 2017

Equally remarkable, another third (34 percent) said that they expect to buy their last gallon of gas by 2020—giving them just three years to kick the habit.

Another quarter of the respondents (25 percent) said it would happen by 2030.

That last group falls more in line with many predictions by analysts and others that electric cars will reach price parity with gasoline cars sometime during the next decade.

Only a tiny 6 percent of respondents said their last gallon of gas wouldn't come until between 2030 and 2050.

It's worth noting, incidentally, that even if Green Car Reports readers purge their household vehicle fleet of all internal combustion engines, gasoline and diesel vehicles will be on the road long afterwards.

The national vehicle fleet has been turning over more and more slowly as cars get more reliable and drivers keep them longer, especially as a result of the recent economic recession.

The average vehicle on U.S. roads is now roughly 12 years old.

That means that even if you say no new combustion-engined cars will be sold after 2040, gas pumps will still be needed for another 20 to 30 years.

Nonetheless, we laud our survey respondents—assuming they responded honestly—for walking the walk as well as talking the talk.

