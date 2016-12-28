Green-car buying, Faraday Future trouble, consumers fear plug-in cars: Today's Car News

Dec 28, 2016

2017 Nissan Leaf

2017 Nissan Leaf

Today, see why this week is a good time to buy a green car, get the latest update on electric-car startup Faraday Future, and read one possible explanation for continued low sales of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

President-elect Donald Trump owned a Tesla electric car at one point, making it one of two American-made cars in his collection.

Is consumer fear to blame for continued low sales of green cars?

Find out which type of green car was named the most likely next purchase by our Twitter followers in our latest poll.

The World Bank is undertaking a project to use GPS data from taxis to improve driving conditions in developing countries.

Two prominent Faraday Future executives resigned last week, adding to the startup's troubles.

Michigan is apparently aware that there is a problem with new fees being levied on hybrid owners, and is investigating the matter.

Here's why this is the best week of the year to buy a green car.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating 2007-2009 Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan mid-size sedans after receiving complaints from owners about problems with their brakes.

Finally, China plans to fine General Motors for price fixing. It's the latest move in a government crackdown on fraud in the auto industry.

