What will be your next green-car purchase? Poll results

Well, that was decisive!

Our readers are clearly, unquestionably, absolutely intending to switch from driving on fossil fuels to driving on grid electricity.

That's the only conclusion we can draw from the results of our most recent Twitter poll, this one on what respondents planned to buy for their next green car.

Of the four choices we offered, more than two thirds (68 percent) said it would be a battery-electric car.

The next most popular choice, at 20 percent, was a plug-in hybrid vehicle.

In other words, 88 percent of respondents plan to buy a car that plugs into the wall to charge a battery that provides the energy for all or part of its propulsion.

What will be your next green-car purchase? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) December 20, 2016

You really can't get more definitive than that, can you?

The other two choices, "hybrid car" and "fuel-efficient normal car," garnered a mere 7 percent and 5 percent of the votes, respectively.

As always, our Twitter polls aren't necessarily a total reflection of our readership—some readers don't follow us on Twitter, some of our Twitter followers don't read the site much, if at all—but we think they're indicative.

Clearly the articles that do best on this site are those dealing with long-range electric cars, and all the issues involved with owning them, including DC fast-charging networks.

But whether our readers are the beginning of a mass wave of electric-car buyers remains to be determined, as does the timing of any such wave.

It's largely accepted in the auto industry that when electric cars become roughly price-competitive with conventional cars of the same size, that's when their advantages will become obvious to mass-market buyers.

Whether that year is before 2020 or after 2025, pretty much the whole auto industry now accepts that it will arrive sooner or later.

The pace of the phase-out will vary by country and use: Norway is well along on a plan to end the sales of all cars with combustion engines by 2025.

That's a little harder to imagine for large swathes of North America, where fuel is currently cheap, there's no mass-transit alternative, and households routinely have three or more vehicles.

Still, we like to think that despite any political setbacks, the 7-percent annual reduction in the cost of lithium-ion cells will cut the cost of electric-car batteries enough to reach that tipping point within the next decade.

And that seems a good a way to enter a new year as any.

