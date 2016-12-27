Tesla service waits, 350-kw Supercharger, cheap renewable energy: Today's Car News





Solar farm used by West Hill House B&B Enlarge Photo

Today, waits at Tesla service centers get longer, Elon Musk teases a more powerful Tesla Supercharger DC fast-charging station, and new analysis claims some forms of renewable energy are now the cheapest unsubsidized sources of electricity in the U.S. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Find out the potential cost of the Volkswagen 3.0-liter diesel settlement, which new electric car Woz bought after praising the Chevy Bolt EV, and more in our Week in Reverse feature.

Certain forms of renewable energy are now the cheapest unsubsidized sources of electricity in the U.S., according to new analysis.

New European Union proposals meant to reduce emissions are slammed for vague biodiesel standards, and what is perceived as too little emphasis on electric cars.

Waits at Tesla service centers are getting longer as more of the automaker's electric cars are sold.

The judge overseeing the Volkswagen diesel settlement warned buyers not to strip parts off their cars before attempting to sell them back to the company.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began a probe after eight reports of engine fires in 2008 and 2009 Smart ForTwo city cars.

Karma parent company Wanxiang received approval from regulators to build electric cars in China. But which models will be built at the company's planned Chinese factory?

Mercedes-Benz was named the worst offender in a recent study that showed real-world fuel economy is far lower than European Union ratings.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk teased a new generation of the company's Supercharger DC fast-charging stations, suggesting a future version would deliver up to 350 kilowatts of power.

Uber is shifting its self-driving cars from California to Arizona, following a tweeted invite from the governor.

Finally, Mercedes-Benz may launch a sedan version of the A-Class compact hatchback sold in Europe. The A-Class shares a platform with the CLA-Class and GLA-Class models, which are sold in the U.S.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter