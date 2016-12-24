Tesla vs Bolt EV, first Clarity Fuel Cell, more electric-car charging, Michigan hybrid fees: The Week in Reverse

Follow John Add to circle



First 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell customers, Torrance, California Enlarge Photo

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, December 23, 2016.

Friday, we noted that Tesla electric cars topped the Consumer Reports customer satisfaction index, once again.

The well-known consumer magazine has separately written about the questionable reliability of certain Tesla models—but owners continue to love them better than any other brand of car sold in the U.S.

On Thursday, we had a scoop of sorts. We noted that new fees the state of Michigan was charging to owners of hybrid and electric cars were being charged to owners whose hybrid cars didn't qualify under the language of the law.

In other words, it appears that the vast majority of hybrid-car owners were being charged fees that the state wasn't legally allowed to impose.

2011 Toyota Prius Enlarge Photo

Wednesday, VW Group announced that it had agreed with regulators to buy back or modify 83,000 3.0-liter V-6 diesel vehicles sold by Audi, Porsche, and Volkswagen, the next settlement in the VW diesel emission scandal.

Not all the details of that settlement are final yet—the final language is due January 31—but this pact will cost VW Group another $1 billion-plus.

But the German carmaker is far from done with its diesel woes: the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating 23 missing phones that it called a "bright red flag" indicating VW's lack of cooperation during its investigation.

On Tuesday, we compared battery warranties for electric cars now on the market, showing which manufacturers guarantee a minimum remaining battery capacity—and which don't. (Tesla, cough.)

We also noted that the first 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell sedans were delivered in California, making that model the third hydrogen-powered vehicle sold in limited regions of that state where hydrogen fuel is publicly available.

We kicked off the week on Monday by noting that Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, who delivered a rave review of the Chevy Bolt EV back in September, ended up getting ... a Tesla Model S.

Steve and Janet Wozniak with new 2016 Tesla Model S, December 2016 [source: Steve Wozniak Facebook] Enlarge Photo

Woz hinted that the Supercharging long-distance fast-charging network was the deciding factor. Tesla will start charging owners whose cars stay parked at Superchargers if other drivers are waiting to charge, by the way.

Over the weekend, we wrote that California approved a plan for 7,500 electric-car charging stations to be provided by electric utility PG&E.

Later in the week, three Western states—Colorado, Nevada, and Utah—announced they would cooperate on DC fast-charging stations along Interstate highways to let electric-car owners travel seamlessly among the states.

Finally, we asked whether the cuts in auto-worker jobs that electric cars will bring could prove further fuel for recent political upsets attributed in part to the loss of factory jobs in industrialized regions of the U.S., the U.K., and Europe.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

