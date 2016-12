Michigan hybrid fees, VW electric concept, CAFE penalties: Today's Car News

2016 Toyota Prius Four Touring Enlarge Photo

Today, Michigan socks hybrid owners with new fees, Volkswagen teases a new electric concept car ahead of the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration delays an increase in penalties for automakers that fall short of fuel-economy standards. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Volkswagen will debut an electric-car concept with hints of the classic Microbus at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.

Michigan is implementing new fees aimed at hybrid owners, but they don't actually apply to most hybrid cars.

Electric cars are on the market in significant numbers, but automakers aren't putting much effort into advertising them, according to the Sierra Club.

As it continues its Volkswagen diesel probe, the Federal Trade Commission expresses concern over missing phones it believes may contain relevant information.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will delay implementation of higher penalties for automakers that don't meet fuel-economy standards.

The California DMV forced Uber's self-driving cars off San Francisco streets after the ride-sharing company launched a test program without the proper license.

Finally, if you've ever wondered whether winter tires really make a difference in cold weather, watch this video.

