2017 electric cars with more than 100 miles of range (updated)

In the seven years since modern electric cars first went on sale in large numbers, the field has matured significantly.

There are now several models that offer at least 100 miles of range, and many are widely available to consumers.

Those include the Tesla Model S and Model X, starting at about $70,000, as well as several more affordable models.

A 100-mile range now appears to be the minimum requirement for success in the field of mass-market electric cars, but soon even that may not be adequate.

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV offers a range of 238 miles at a price comparable to most current 100-mile electric cars, and next year, the 2018 Nissan Leaf will be rated at 150 miles or more for almost $7,000 less in starting price.

For now, though, here are the 2017-model-year electric cars with more than 100 miles of range.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was originally published on November 25, 2016; we have updated it throughout with more current information.]

Chevrolet Bolt EV: 238 miles

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV easily exceeds the range of all other electric cars that aren't Teslas, with an EPA-rated range of 238 miles.

However, with a base price of $37,495, the Bolt EV is much cheaper than Tesla's mainstay electric cars now available for purchase, the Model S and Model X.

(That base price includes the mandatory destination charge, but does not net out federal, state, or local incentives, which vary by location and buyer.)

The Bolt EV is now one of two mass-market 200-mile electric cars, with the 220-mile Tesla Model 3 having joined it in July.

The first Chevy Bolts were delivered to California buyers in mid-December, and it became available to buyers in all 50 states in July.

2017 Tesla Model 3: 310 miles

To the surprise of numerous analysts and commentators, the Tesla Model 3 actually entered production in July 2017, with 30 examples delivered to the earliest buyers in late July.

The first several months of deliveries will be made up of the longer-range 310-mile version, with production of the less-expensive base version with a 220-mile range starting later.

Tesla confirmed over the summer that it had 455,000 paid reservations for the Model 3, so while the car is now on sale, buyers who haven't already reserved a car will likely wait at least a year to take delivery.

Priority in deliveries goes to existing Tesla owners, buyers in California, and those who order higher-spec models, according to the company.

The company hopes to reach total production of 5,000 electric cars a week by the end of 2017, comprised of a majority of Model 3s, plus the existing and pricier Model S mainstay and the Model X crossover utility as well.

It will likely report on its Model 3 deliveries for the months of July, August, and September in its early October third-quarter update.

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf: 125 miles

The Volkswagen e-Golf joins the 100-mile club thanks to upgrades made for the 2017 model year.

Unveiled at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show, the 2017 e-Golf gets a boost in range from 83 miles, to an EPA-rated range of 125 miles combined, thanks to an increase in battery capacity, from 24.2 kilowatt-hours to 35.8 kWh.

This year's e-Golf also gets a more powerful electric motor, as well as the same styling and content revisions being applied to the entire 2017 Golf lineup.

Deliveries of the 2017 e-Golf finally began in September of this year, following a lengthy delay that some have suggested was due to the need to sell down stocks of lower-range 2016 e-Golfs.

Volkswagen continues to limit e-Golf sales to a handful of states: California, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont, as well as the District of Columbia.