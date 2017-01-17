Electric Car Price Guide: every 2017 all-electric car, with specs (updated)





It's a hot topic whenever anyone mentions electric cars: pricing.

Many electric cars are more expensive than their regular counterparts, though in general they cost far less to run on a per-mile basis.

But what do today's electric and plug-in cars actually cost? We've gathered the relevant data for each battery-electric car on sale today, and presented it to you in one place.

Every vehicle here shows the manufacturer's suggested retail price, plus any mandatory destination and handling fees.

The prices do not include any local or federal tax incentives or rebates—so many cars here may be available cheaper, for those eligible for specific credits or rebates.

Efficiency figures are rendered in Miles Per Gallon Equivalent, or MPGe, a measure of how far a car can travel electrically on the same amount of energy as contained in 1 gallon of gasoline.

NOTE: Earlier versions of this article included both battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. There are now enough of each that we decided to split them into two articles. Watch for our price guide to plug-in hybrid and range-extended electric vehicles, coming soon!

2017 BMW i3 Enlarge Photo

2017 BMW i3 - $43,395

22-33 kWh battery, 81-114 miles, 118-124 MPGe, 125 kW motor

The 2017 BMW i3 represents the first significant update of the electric city car since its May 2014 U.S. launch. The 2017 i3 gets a new 33-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which boosts range to 114 miles. The original 22-kWh pack is still available in base models, with the same 81-mile range as before. The i3 is a novel design thanks to its unusual styling, carbon fiber-reinforced plastic body shell, and range-extended REx model (which we'll cover separately).

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV - $37,495

60 kWh battery, 238 miles (EPA), 119 MPGe, 150 kW motor

The Chevrolet Bolt EV offers a currently-unmatched combination of an EPA-rated 238-mile range and a base price of under $40,000, before incentives. It's the only non-Tesla electric car currently on sale with a range of more than 200 miles, but costs about half as much as the least-expensive Model S. Bolt EV sales began last month in California's Silicon Valley, but Chevy will slowly roll the car out nationwide between now and September.

2017 Fiat 500e Enlarge Photo

2017 Fiat 500e - $32,780

24 kWh battery, 84 miles (EPA), 112 MPGe, 83 kW motor



Fiat's 500e electric car may be a mere "compliance car", but the engineers have done a great job—it's nippy, fun to drive and probably a better vehicle than the gasoline version. Limited availability is a hindrance, though, and the price is pretty steep for such a small car. Oh, and Fiat's boss would prefer you didn't buy one—it's costing him money...